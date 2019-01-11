ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Zack Morris says he's up for a 'Saved by the Bell' reboot

Is this favorite 1990's show getting a reboot?

Saved by the Bell was a 1990's favorite, but would we soon see a reboot?

If so, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, aka Zack Morris, says he is in.

During an interview, Gosselaar said he would be open to it.

"Yeah, no, I'd be open to, you know, a possibility," he said. "But no one has approached us with any sort of tangible project."

In the meantime, you can get your daily dose of Gosselaar in the new TV drama 'The Passage' which premieres next week.
