COMPETITION

32nd Annual American Institute of Architects Sandcastle Competition brings beach-filled fun to Galveston

EMBED </>More Videos

32nd Annual American Institute of Architects Sandcastle Competition brings beach-filled fun to Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
This Saturday, more than 60 teams have their eyes and shovels set on winning the prestigious Golden Bucket Award in the 32nd Annual American Institute of Architects Sandcastle Competition.

The competition is a fundraising event for AIA Houston and ArCH Foundation as well as one of the top five revenue generating events for the City of Galveston.

Architecture firms begin months in advance generating ideas, developing designs, and assigning duties.

Following months of planning, teams stretch out along the beachfront and sculpt their piles of sand and work non-stop for five hours.

Scoring is based on originality of concept, artistic execution, technical difficulty, carving technique, and utilization of the site.

In addition to the Golden Bucket, other awards include Best Traditional Castle, Best Architectural Icon, Kidtastic (LEGO Edition), Best Science Fiction, Best Sports and Houston-centric as well as Best Team T-Shirt Design, Best Team Signage, Best Costume, and Public Favorite.

For more information, go to the AIA Houston website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbeachesfun stufffundraisercompetitionGalveston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMPETITION
Sandcastle competition to bring thousands to Galveston Saturday
TSA officer and child compete in unlikely dance battle
Paws up on the Seawall: Dogs beat the heat by surfing in Galveston
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
More competition
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Sandcastle competition to bring thousands to Galveston Saturday
Astros-themed corn maze ready for fans this fall
Bike, dance, sip: Here's what to do in Houston this weekend
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Harvey victims keeping close eye on flood bond vote
FLOOD BOND ELECTION: What you need to know before voting
POLICE: Couple allowed kids to use and sell drugs in home
HPD officer involved in motorcycle accident expected to recover
Former NFL player accused of threatening funeral home staff
Chris Paul teamed up with Nickelodeon for 'Worldwide Day of Play'
4-month-old baby drowns in bathtub when mother falls asleep
1 man killed after gunfire erupts in northwest Harris Co.
Show More
#MilesForMollie: Why runners are dedicating workouts to Mollie Tibbetts
Meyerland residents debate higher property taxes for flood protection
HPD investigating homicide in NW Houston
After 2 floods, family builds 7-foot levee around their home
13 Investigates: How've charities spent Harvey recovery money?
More News