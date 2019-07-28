Arts & Entertainment

Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75

By ABC7.com staff
GLENDALE, Calif. -- Disney legend Russi Taylor, who voiced Minnie Mouse for more than three decades, has passed away at the age of 75.

Russi died in Glendale, California, Friday, Disney officials announced.

Her 40-year career was kick-started with her official role as the voice of Minnie Mouse in hundreds of Disney projects, including theme park experiences, animated shorts and films.

During a 1986 audition, Russi beat out 200 other hopefuls to land the role and step into those big yellow shoes.

"Minnie Mouse lost her voice with the passing of Russi Taylor," said Disney CEO Bob Iger in a statement. "For more than 30 years, Minnie and Russi worked together to entertain millions around the world-a partnership that made Minnie a global icon and Russi a Disney Legend beloved by fans everywhere. We're so grateful for Russi's talent as well as the tremendous spirit and great joy she brought to everything she did."

However, the acclaimed actor also lent her voice to an entire roster of characters, including Strawberry Shortcake and Pebbles Flintstone.

Her resume of credits also comprises of Martin Prince and the twins Sherri and Terri on more than 100 episodes of The Simpsons.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentglendalelos angeles countydisneycelebrity deathsobituaryminnie mouse
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Show More
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
Officer injured in suspected drunk driving crash
More TOP STORIES News