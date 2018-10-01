Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
SkyDrone 13
Stretch Your Dollar
Sports
Ted Oberg Investigates
Politics
Weather
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Turn to Ted
Let's Eat
Out and About
Cool Spaces
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Rules
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
none
Rules
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Monday, October 01, 2018 03:54PM
SOLO PRIZE PACK CONTEST RULES
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainment
ABC13 contest
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Houston's first rooftop theater opens with 'Dirty Dancing'
Cardi B surrenders to police in alleged strip club assault
Kanye West tweets about abolishing 13th amendment
Full schedule: 31 Nights of Halloween
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Houston council set to vote on sex robot brothel ban
Body of missing Navy reservist found in Richmond
Dogs get depressed when owners overuse smartphones
French cottage made of chocolate
Houston's first rooftop theater opens with 'Dirty Dancing'
Teen Astros fan with cancer passes away after seeing her team
Applebee's unveils $1 Zombie Cocktail in time for Halloween
Murder victim's Fitbit leads to alleged killer, her stepfather
Show More
When should elderly drivers give up the keys?
Memorial Hermann merger creates largest health system in Texas
Deputies shoot suspect while serving warrant in the Heights
Officer charged with DWI had BAC nearly twice the legal limit
Sheriff's deputy struck by drunk driver back on the job
More News