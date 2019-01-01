ROSE PARADE

Rose Parade 2019: Small fire erupts on float as procession makes its way through Pasadena

EMBED </>More Videos

A small fire erupted on a Rose Parade float Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, as the annual procession was making its way through Pasadena, officials said.

PASADENA, Calif. --
A small fire erupted on a Rose Parade float Tuesday morning while the annual procession was making its way through Pasadena, officials said.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. as the Chinese American Heritage Foundation's train float passed through the intersection of Orange Grove Boulevard and West Green Street.

The blaze was quickly extinguished and the float was towed by a heavy-duty truck. No injuries were immediately reported.

The disabled float briefly brought the parade to a halt at the scene. Marching bands and other participants then began streaming past the vehicle as the popular event continued.

A tweet from the parade's official Twitter account thanked spectators for their patience and cooperation with law enforcement.

The cause of the fire was unknown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentrose paradefirePasadenaLos Angeles County
ROSE PARADE
VIDEO: Rose Parade float fail
Hero Cat to be honored on Rose Parade float
This dog could be your ticket to the Rose Parade
Toddler who donated organs to be honored in Rose Parade
More rose parade
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
New Year's Eve celebrations across the world
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson buys new home for mother
Counting down to New Year's Rockin' Eve!
Kevin Hart surprises crew with old school cars after tour
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Lowe's employee shot by shoplifting suspect
Dana Holgorsen to become new UH head football coach
Father charged with murder in crash that killed 11-year-old
4 men accused of stealing $500K in tequila
Air quality improving after hazardous levels of smoke
NEW YEAR'S BABIES! Meet the first babies of 2019 in Houston
Lost wedding ring found, thanks to Instant Pot
Houston airport wants to ease travel stress for nursing moms
Show More
Elizabeth Smart kidnapper living near elementary school
Driver killed in foggy New Year's crash in SW Houston
Fog to blame for crashes involving 7 vehicles on Hwy 146
Fog blamed for massive pileup of 20 to 30 vehicles
Teen shot during fight over fireworks on New Year's Day
More News