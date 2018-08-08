ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Rooftop movie theater to open in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston's new rooftop theater will have you enjoying the feeling of an outdoor movie, all while taking in the views of the city.

Later this fall, Rooftop Cinema Club will be opening its first Houston location theater.

Based out of London, the theater chain already has multiple locations established in New York, San Diego and Los Angeles.

The theater gives moviegoers the ultimate experience, from iconic movie screenings to the comfortable deck chairs.

Rooftop film also provides wireless headphones. So, for the viewers who could not hear the plot twist because someone's phone went off, the headphones can help by blocking out the noise.

The theater also welcomes interactions. Meaning, when viewers want to chat about their favorite part of the movie, they can easily take out their earphones and chat and won't bother others.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the end of August.

For further details on the theater's new location, click here.
