Rolling Stones perform in Houston for the first time in a decade

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Legendary rockers The Rolling Stones are back in Houston in 2019 after a decade-long absence from the city.

The British performers tapped NRG Stadium for the Houston stop of the No Filter U.S. tour on Saturday.

This show was originally set for an April 2019 performance. The date was moved to July after legendary Mick Jagger underwent heart surgery.

Houston was one of 13 cities on the all-stadium tour.

Some of Houston's finest came out to NRG stadium for the performance, including Texans star JJ Watt.



RELATED: Heights High School art car is "moving" tribute to Rolling Stones
Rebecca Bass is famous in the Art Car community. She's created about 30 art cars in her lifetime, almost all of them with kids. She leads an Art Car Club at Heights High School, open to any student who wants to join.



Rolling Stones postpone US tour for Mick Jagger's 'medical treatment'
