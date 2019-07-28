Rolling Stones perform in Houston for the first time in a decade

The British performers tapped NRG Stadium for the Houston stop of the No Filter U.S. tour on Saturday.
This show was originally set for an April 2019 performance. The date was moved to July after legendary Mick Jagger underwent heart surgery.
Houston was one of 13 cities on the all-stadium tour.
Some of Houston's finest came out to NRG stadium for the performance, including Texans star JJ Watt.
Mick. Jagger.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 28, 2019
Absolute LEGEND. pic.twitter.com/pvq7h4WRbR
