RodeoHouston to release concert lineup Thursday

The 2020 RODEOHOUSTON Genre Calendar is out! 😁

We are switching it up in 2020! 17 performers will be announced Jan. 9, and the three Fri-YAY Friday performers will be announced Feb. 4. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/9VdVcMxuca — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) December 4, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3239437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Take a look back at the rodeo's most-attended concerts.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ready to rodeo with country, latin pop, hip-hop and K-pop? The calendar for the 2020 Rodeo Houston entertainment genres has been already released. And on Thursday, we'll find out the entertainer lineup.The 2020 rodeo will run from Tuesday, March 3 to Sunday, March 22.Tuesday, March 3 - CountryThursday, March 5 - Latin PopFriday, March 6 - Hip Hop/R&BSaturday, March 7 - CountrySunday, March 8 - NortenoMonday, March 9 - CountryTuesday, March 10 - K-PopWednesday, March 11 - CountryThursday, March 12 - CountryFriday, March 13 - Hip Hop/PopSaturday, March 14 - CountrySunday, March 15 - CountryMonday, March 16 - CountryTuesday, March 17 - PopWednesday, March 18 - R&B/PopThursday, March 19 - CountryFriday, March 20 - EDMSaturday, March 21 - CountrySunday, March 22 - CountryHere's how the Rodeo is putting out the information this year.Thursday, Jan. 9: 17 of the 20 entertainers will be announced (excluding the Friday performances).Thursday, Jan. 16: Tickets for the 17 announced entertainers go on sale.Tuesday, Feb. 4: The remaining 3 entertainers will be announced (Friday performances).Thursday, Feb. 6: Tickets for the remaining 3 entertainers go on sale.