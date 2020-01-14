RodeoHouston concert tickets to go on sale Thursday

Tickets to our 2020 #RODEOHOUSTON concerts go on sale in just 48 hours at https://t.co/5BnRAKwyhJ!



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Get your credit card ready, because you can get your tickets for the RodeoHouston concerts this week!The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo revealed the official lineup last week for the typically star-studded and eclectic collection.Tickets go on sale Thursday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. The online waiting room, however, opens at 9:30 a.m.The 2020 rodeo will run from Tuesday, March 3, to Sunday, March 22.Tuesday, March 3 - Country -Wednesday, March 4 - Country -Thursday, March 5 - Latin Pop -Friday, March 6 - Hip Hop/R&B - TBDSaturday, March 7 - Country -Sunday, March 8 - Norteno -Monday, March 9 - Country -Tuesday, March 10 - K-Pop -Wednesday, March 11 - Country -Thursday, March 12 - Country -Friday, March 13 - Hip Hop/Pop - TBDSaturday, March 14 - Country -Sunday, March 15 - Country -Monday, March 16 - Country -Tuesday, March 17 - Pop -Wednesday, March 18 - R&B/Pop -Thursday, March 19 - Country -Friday, March 20 - EDM - TBDSaturday, March 21 - Country -Sunday, March 22 - Country -Hours before the official announcement, a calendar featuring performers began to float around online.The rodeo's three Friday entertainers will be announced at three Houston-area high schools by rapper Bun B on Tuesday, Feb. 4.