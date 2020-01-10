From Willie Nelson to Gwen Stefani: Here's RodeoHouston's 2020 concert lineup

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5366298" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rodeo record breakers: Top 5 performers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ready to rodeo with country, latin pop, hip-hop and K-pop? RodeoHouston is announcing its 2020 concert lineup, which will feature 17 star performers.The 2020 rodeo will run from Tuesday, March 3 to Sunday, March 22.Tuesday, March 3 - CountryThursday, March 5 - Latin PopFriday, March 6 - Hip Hop/R&BSaturday, March 7 - CountrySunday, March 8 - NortenoMonday, March 9 - CountryTuesday, March 10 - K-PopWednesday, March 11 - CountryThursday, March 12 - CountryFriday, March 13 - Hip Hop/PopSaturday, March 14 - CountrySunday, March 15 - CountryMonday, March 16 - CountryTuesday, March 17 - PopWednesday, March 18 - R&B/PopThursday, March 19 - CountryFriday, March 20 - EDMSaturday, March 21 - CountrySunday, March 22 - CountryABC13 is also getting a sneak peek at one of the best parts of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo: the carnival food.Officials unveiled some food offerings that will be featured at the rodeo, including Black Gold Truffles, Mac and Cheese Eggrolls and Cheetos Cheese Pickles.Hours before the official announcement, a calendar featuring performers began to float around online.The rodeo's three Friday entertainers will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 4.