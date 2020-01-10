From Willie Nelson to Gwen Stefani: Here's RodeoHouston's 2020 concert lineup

The 2020 rodeo will run from Tuesday, March 3 to Sunday, March 22.
Tuesday, March 3 - Country
Thursday, March 5 - Latin Pop
Friday, March 6 - Hip Hop/R&B
Saturday, March 7 - Country
Sunday, March 8 - Norteno
Monday, March 9 - Country
Tuesday, March 10 - K-Pop
Wednesday, March 11 - Country
Thursday, March 12 - Country
Friday, March 13 - Hip Hop/Pop
Saturday, March 14 - Country
Sunday, March 15 - Country
Monday, March 16 - Country
Tuesday, March 17 - Pop
Wednesday, March 18 - R&B/Pop
Thursday, March 19 - Country
Friday, March 20 - EDM
Saturday, March 21 - Country
Sunday, March 22 - Country
ABC13 is also getting a sneak peek at one of the best parts of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo: the carnival food.
Officials unveiled some food offerings that will be featured at the rodeo, including Black Gold Truffles, Mac and Cheese Eggrolls and Cheetos Cheese Pickles.
Hours before the official announcement, a calendar featuring performers began to float around online.
The rodeo's three Friday entertainers will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
