RODEO HOUSTON

RodeoHouston 2019 entertainment genre lineup announced

EMBED </>More Videos

RodeoHouston's most wanted performers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Ready to rodeo with rock, hip hop, Spanish pop or country? The calendar for the 2019 Rodeo Houston entertainment genres has just been released.

The 2019 rodeo will run for 21 days, from Monday, Feb. 25 to Sunday, March 17.

Monday, Feb. 25 - Country
Tuesday, Feb. 26 - Spanish pop
Wednesday, Feb. 27 - Country
Thursday, Feb. 28 - Country
Friday, March 1 - Hip Hop
Saturday, March 2 - Country
Sunday, March 3 - Pop rock
Monday, March 4 - Country

Tuesday, March 5 - Pop
Wednesday, March 6 - Country
Thursday, March 7 - Country
Friday, March 8 - EDM
Saturday, March 9 - Country
Sunday, March 10 - Norteno
Monday, March 11 - Country

Tuesday, March 12 - Rock
Wednesday, March 13 - Classic rock
Thursday, March 14 - Country
Friday, March 15 - Country
Saturday, March 16 - Country

LOOKING BACK: Top 5 largest RodeoHouston concert crowds
EMBED More News Videos

Take a look back at the rodeo's most-attended concerts.



The full entertainer lineup will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m.

Texas singer-songwriters Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett will open for country music icon George Strait during his concert-only performance on Sunday, March 17, the final night of the 2019 Rodeo, marking his 30th RodeoHouston performance.

"We are proud to close out the 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo with three of the Lone Star State's most influential music artists," said Joel Cowley, Rodeo president and CEO. "Bringing both Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett back to the RODEOHOUSTON stage for a Texas-sized performance with George Strait will be an incredible experience for our fans."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthouston livestock show and rodeorodeo houstonmusicconcertticketsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RODEO HOUSTON
George H.W. Bush steals rodeo spotlight from Garth Brooks
Brad Paisley reminisces on friendship with the Bushes
How to sign your child up for 2019 Mutton Bustin'
Here's who's performing with George Strait at RodeoHouston
More rodeo houston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Top family-friendly events in Houston this week
Theater events worth seeking out in Houston this week
Kid Rock pays off $81K in layaways
Party like it's 1999 with these songs that will turn 20 in 2019
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man who killed newlywed during robbery set to die in Texas
Minister accused of stealing $800K from First Baptist Church
Skydive Spaceland honors Bush 41 with soaring tribute
Police: Uncle claims self-defense for fatally shooting nephew
Charges dropped against mom whose baby was ripped away
Man falls 20 feet down manhole outside truck stop
Michelle Obama coming to Houston for book tour
Delta: On long flights, leave your support animal at home
Show More
School districts use tablets to eliminate snow days
1 man killed in rollover crash on Beltway 8 in SW Houston
Woman testifies about grilling cousin's dismembered body
MYSTERY TEXT: Search intensifies for missing Colorado mom
Recalled breakfast sausage links may have metal inside
More News