Arts & Entertainment

Ringo Starr joins Paul McCartney on stage at Dodger Stadium

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Paul McCartney had a little help from an old friend - Ringo Starr - as he wrapped up his tour Saturday in Dodger Stadium.



The two Beatle bandmates took to the stage together for two songs during the encore, sending the surprised crowd into a frenzy.

Starr wasn't the only surprise guest. Joe Walsh, formerly of the Eagles, also took to the stage for the final performance of the night, leading McCartney to quip on Twitter "Meet the Beagles!"

McCartney was wrapping up his Freshen Up tour.

"I had a great night last night love you man peace and love," Starr wrote afterward on Instagram.



"The joy of playing with my Peace and Love brother!" McCartney wrote on Twitter.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesbeatlesconcertpaul mccartneymusic
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News