Coronavirus

Pop superstar Rihanna donates $5M to coronavirus relief efforts

Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation is giving $5 million to the response efforts against the coronavirus.

The money will support "on-the-ground partners working on the frontlines of disaster response especially those focused on protecting and serving marginalized communities - helping the most vulnerable in the United States, the Caribbean and in Africa prepare for what is to come," the foundation said in a statement.

The funding will be channeled through Direct Relief, Partners In Health, Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee, the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and others.

"Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities - those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic," CLF's executive director Justine Lucas said in the statement.

The money will go to food banks, testing, healthcare worker training, virus prevention and distribution of critical respiratory supplies.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritydisaster reliefcoronavirusrihannau.s. & worlddonationscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Houston-area COVID-19 cases rise to 148
Coronavirus: Dozens violate COVID-19 shelter-in-place order
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site prepares to screen all others
Astros' Carlos Correa has some advice worth repeating
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston-area COVID-19 cases rise to 148
Need for nurses leads Gov. Greg Abbott to waive regulations
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site prepares to screen all others
Kroger giving one-time bonuses to employees during pandemic
4-year-old boy found dead in Sugar Land home
Dave Ward talks about social distancing amid pandemic
Kenny Rogers remembered through the years in Houston
Show More
Showers and storms are moving across SE Texas, warm up tomorrow
Coronavirus: Dozens violate COVID-19 shelter-in-place order
Lance McCullers shares Houston restaurants to visit
Mayor Turner addresses contaminated water rumor
Mattress Mack hosts free pet food drive with Houston SPCA
More TOP STORIES News