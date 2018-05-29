ROLLER COASTER

Riders get stuck on roller coaster at Ohio amusement park

Some people got stuck on a roller coaster for over an hour at Ohio's Cedar Point amusement park due to a power outage on Monday. (@sarah_lizzzzz/Twitter)

SANDUSKY, Ohio --
Some people got stuck on a roller coaster for over an hour at Ohio's Cedar Point amusement park due to a power outage on Monday.

Millennium Force, one of the park's tallest roller coasters, towers at over 308 feet.



A spokesman for Cedar Point in Sandusky says the park lost power Monday afternoon when a car hit a utility pole.


Crews worked to restore power to a portion of the park to get riders back down to safety.
The Associated Press contributed to this story
