NEW YORK, New York -- The iconic 'Friends' couch might not be there after all at a Friends' 25th-anniversary pop-up in New York later this month.Some residents complained after Warner Brothers announced plans to temporarily place a replica of the couch on a sidewalk outside of a building used in the show.Some said they would welcome it, while others said the couch would attract even more crowds to the already crowded residential area.