Star Wars Land: Reservations now available for Oga's Cantina at Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland just made it easier for space travelers to book a table at the popular Oga's Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Oga's Cantina has now been added to Disneyland's app-based reservation system.

Park-goers can also book a table online at disneyland.com/cantina.

Reservations can be made up to two weeks in advance.

