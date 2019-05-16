Arts & Entertainment

Rescheduled Rolling Stones tour coming to Houston in July

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Rolling Stones are ready to get back on the road after postponing their North American tour because Mick Jagger needed medical treatment.

The rockers announced Thursday the No Filter tour kicks off in Chicago in June. The tour, that was originally scheduled to take the stage in Houston in April, is now scheduled for a Bayou City stop on July 27.

All the cities previously postponed are locked in and there's a new date in New Orleans.



Tickets sold for the original dates will be honored, but those who can't attend can get refunds by accessing their Ticketmaster accounts.

RELATED: Mick Jagger has moves back after health problems, tweets dancing video

The group says in a statement the concerts will feature classic hits such as "Sympathy For The Devil" and "Paint It Black."

The No Filter Tour was slated to start April 20 in Miami. However, doctors told the 75-year-old Jagger in late March he couldn't go on tour.

For more information, visit rollingstones.com/tour.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
