Rescheduled Rolling Stones tour coming to Houston in July

The rockers announced Thursday the No Filter tour kicks off in Chicago in June. The tour, that was originally scheduled to take the stage in Houston in April, is now scheduled for a Bayou City stop on July 27.
All the cities previously postponed are locked in and there's a new date in New Orleans.
Looking forward to seeing you there! pic.twitter.com/Z6Vf8O0M6G— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) May 16, 2019
Tickets sold for the original dates will be honored, but those who can't attend can get refunds by accessing their Ticketmaster accounts.
The group says in a statement the concerts will feature classic hits such as "Sympathy For The Devil" and "Paint It Black."
The No Filter Tour was slated to start April 20 in Miami. However, doctors told the 75-year-old Jagger in late March he couldn't go on tour.
For more information, visit rollingstones.com/tour.
