Regina King rescued by Captain America at Oscars

Chris Evans appeared almost out of nowhere to help the Best Supporting Actress when her dress was stuck to her chair.

LOS ANGELES --
It was a simple gesture, but fitting for Captain America himself.

As Regina King reacted to hearing her name called for best supporting actress at the 91st Oscars on Sunday, she started toward the stairs to history only to find her dress stuck on her chair.

But suddenly, actor Chris Evans appeared, offering a helping hand and arm as he escorted her to the stage for her big moment.

King gave a tearful and emotional speech, thanking her mom as she claimed her statue for her work in "If Beale Street Could Talk."

Evans, meanwhile, is being lauded as a real-life hero on social media for this small but sweet Oscar night moment.
