Regina King on being a first-time Oscar nominee for 'If Beale Street Could Talk'

Take a look back at actress Regina King's journey from 'If Beale Street Could Talk' to the 2019 Oscars.

LOS ANGELES --
Thanks to a searing performance in "If Beale Street Could Talk," Regina King is now a first-time Academy Award nominee, an honor she sees as the universe's nod of approval.

Her peers voiced their approval as well, from a rousing round of applause at the Oscars luncheon to red-carpet interviews singing her praises.

"Everyone loves her because Regina has played so many wide-ranging, diverse characters in her work. She's brought this full humanity to all of them," "Beale Street" director Barry Jenkins said.

"Regina's a stalwart who's been around for a long time. She's finally getting her due. She's been constantly showing up and doing the work," co-star Colman Domingo added. "I think it's finally the season of Regina King."

King said her award season experience was a "wonderful reminder that I am a part of a tribe of artists" and said she was "reminded that I'm in the right place."

