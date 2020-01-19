Arts & Entertainment

Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards: PHOTOS

1 / 48

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
LOS ANGELES -- Celebrities hit the silver carpet for the SAG Awards, one of the most reliable bellwethers of the Oscars. Check out the photo gallery above to see what they wore.

SAG Awards ambassadors Joey King and Logan Browning along with committee member Elizabeth McLaughlin -- and the help of two adorable dogs --- rolled out the carpet Friday at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Coming three weeks ahead of the Oscars, this will be an early test for the chances of the Academy Awards front-runners, among them Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards will begin at 8 p.m. EST.

Click here for the full list of SAG Award nominees.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelessag awardsred carpet fashionmovie newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dead after wife shoots him in domestic dispute, police say
How to see the Space Station over Houston Sunday night
2 police officers die after Hawaii shooting
36 hours of steady snowfall leaves neighbors trapped inside homes
The best moments from the 2020 Chevron Houston Marathon
George Foreman set to lead MLK parade in downtown Houston
Renee Zellweger's childhood home in Katy up for sale
Show More
2 killed, 2 injured in shooting in South Houston
United States Space Force unveils camouflage uniforms
Man raises money for each runner he passes in half marathon
VIDEO: Pickup truck narrowly misses emergency crews
Flooding an issue in Australia, as rain battles fires
More TOP STORIES News