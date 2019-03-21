Arts & Entertainment

Red Bull sends wingsuit flyers over downtown L.A.

EMBED <>More Videos

A pair of wingsuit flyers sponsored by Red Bull lit up the skies over Los Angeles at twilight Wednesday.

LOS ANGELES, California -- A pair of wingsuit flyers sponsored by Red Bull lit up the skies over L.A. at twilight Wednesday, March 20.

People on Twitter reported seeing what they thought was a meteor or even a UFO, but closeup video showed two people in wingsuits trailing sparks behind them over downtown L.A.





It wasn't immediately clear if the stunt was for a Red Bull commercial or another project by the company. Police sought to reassure the public, tweeting: "PSA: A meteor did not crash into Downtown Los Angeles, and no, it's not an alien invasion...just a film shoot. This is Tinseltown after all."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniabuzzworthyu.s. & worldstunt
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Shelter-in-place lifted in Deer Park, facilities to re-open
What is the highly flammable chemical benzene?
ITC opens compensation claims for fire
Officials open hotline in wake of elevated benzene levels at ITC
Purse snatchers target women shopping at Baybrook Mall
Rising country music star dies in accidental shooting
Mom to daughter as she's choked to death: It's 'OK to go'
Show More
Wife of man on trial brings blade to court: judge's staff
Extremely hot tea linked to esophageal cancer risk: Study
Gucci releases vintage 'filthy' looking sneakers
The 60: ITC Deer Park - What to do during a shelter-in-place
Photos show filthy conditions of rat-infested home
More TOP STORIES News