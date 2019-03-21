Red Bull sends wingsuit flyers over downtown L.A.

What is this flying item on fire above downtown Los Angeles? pic.twitter.com/3tUu0jKL8L — dennis hegstad (@dennishegstad) March 21, 2019

Red Bull Air Force pic.twitter.com/jVtFZldJ5p — Jeremiah Davis (@ThatOneBlondKid) March 21, 2019

LOS ANGELES, California -- A pair of wingsuit flyers sponsored by Red Bull lit up the skies over L.A. at twilight Wednesday, March 20.People on Twitter reported seeing what they thought was a meteor or even a UFO, but closeup video showed two people in wingsuits trailing sparks behind them over downtown L.A.It wasn't immediately clear if the stunt was for a Red Bull commercial or another project by the company. Police sought to reassure the public, tweeting: "PSA: A meteor did not crash into Downtown Los Angeles, and no, it's not an alien invasion...just a film shoot. This is Tinseltown after all."