Real Housewives' Lisa Vanderpump visits fans in Katy

Fans of reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump braved the cold for a chance to meet her in Katy.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Fans of reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump braved the cold for a chance to meet her in Katy on Saturday morning.

The "Dancing with the Stars" and "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" personality is promoting her new French rosé.

She was grateful for everyone who came out for the event at the H-E-B on the Grand Parkway.

"I'm very excited to meet all the people from Houston. I've been here once before but I'm back and I'm happy to see so many people show up this morning," said Vanderpump.

The fans we spoke with said a chance to meet Vanderpump and get a signed bottle of her signature wine was well worth the hours in line.
