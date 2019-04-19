Arts & Entertainment

Real Housewives' husband Joe Giudice loses immigration appeal

NEWARK, New Jersey -- "Real Housewives of New Jersey" husband Joe Giudice has lost his appeal to avoid deportation to Italy.

His attorneys said Thursday they are "extremely disappointed" by the Board of Immigration's decision and have appealed to the federal circuit court in Philadelphia.

Giudice and his wife, Teresa, pleaded guilty in 2014 to financial fraud.

Giudice is an Italian citizen who was brought to the U.S. as a baby and says he wasn't aware he wasn't an American citizen.

Teresa Giudice served nearly a year in prison and was freed in December 2015.

Joe Giudice was released from prison last month and was sent to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in southeast Pennsylvania.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew jerseyteresa giudiceitalyu.s. & worlddeportationreal housewivesimmigration
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News