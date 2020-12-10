Arts & Entertainment

Disney's 'Raya and the Last Dragon' to premiere in theaters, on Disney+ Premier Access simultaneously

By Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES -- Disney's upcoming film "Raya and the Last Dragon" will premiere simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on March 5, the studio announced Thursday.

The two-pronged release model, announced during the company's investor presentation, is a first for Disney. The studio's live-action adaptation of "Mulan," originally slated for a March 2020 theatrical release, skipped theaters and premiered on Disney+ in September for an additional $30 fee. The studio is sending Pixar's "Soul," which was also originally planned as a theatrical release, directly to Disney+ without an additional fee later this month.



It's not immediately clear how much the Disney+ Premier Access option for "Raya" will cost.

The film was originally scheduled for a Nov. 25, 2020, theatrical release. Thursday's announcement followed a similar move by Warner Brothers last week for its 2021 film slate.

Inspired by the cultures of Southeast Asia, "Raya and the Last Dragon" follows a lone warrior tracking down the last dragon in order to stop sinister monsters from threatening the fantasy world of Kumandra.

"Along her journey, she'll learn that it'll take more than dragon magic to save the world -- it's going to take trust as well," the film's description teases.

"Raya" features the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as Sisu. It's directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, with co-directors Paul Briggs and John Ripa and producers Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
