Rare Harry Potter book sold for almost $100,000

A London auction house has sold a copy of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" for almost $100,000.

Someone is raking in the Galleons after selling a copy of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" or the Sorcerer's Stone, as it's known in the United States.

The book was a first edition, first impression of the novel that introduced muggles to Harry, Hermione, Ron and the magical world in 1997.

Bonhams auction house said the book sold for $90,074. That could buy enough Firebolts for the entire Gryffindor Quidditch team.

Don't scramble to put your copy of the first book in JK Rowling's beloved series on eBay just yet. The book has a couple of typos that make it unique. The word philosopher is misspelled on the back cover and Harry's list of required school supplies includes "1 wand" twice.
