Rapper Rich the Kid hospitalized after violent home invasion in LA

Rapper Rich the Kid was taken to the hospital after being assaulted at an LA-area apartment complex, police say. (richthekid/Instagram)

LOS ANGELES, California --
Rapper Rich the Kid was hospitalized after being assaulted in a violent home invasion robbery in Los Angeles Friday morning.

Los Angeles police confirmed the home invasion occurred at an apartment complex in the Koreatown area of the city.

The rapper was physically assaulted and sustained minor injuries. Authorities said cash and other items were taken during the crime.

Police said several suspects are being sought. No descriptions were immediately available.

A photo of the rapper was posted on his verified Instagram page, showing the artist resting in a hospital bed.
