Arts & Entertainment

Rapper DMX off life support, breathing on his own following heart attack, publicist says

EMBED <>More Videos

Rapper DMX on life support following heart attack

WHITE PLAINS, New York -- DMX has been taken off life support and is breathing on his own in a New York hospital, his publicist said on Saturday evening, noting that the rapper was not 'out of the woods' yet.

DMX's attorney, Murray Richman, said the hip hop artist, whose real name is Earl Simmons, had a heart attack.

"I received a call this morning that Earl Simmons was in the hospital, at the White Plains Hospital, and that he had had a heart attack, and I'm not sure how it was induced and that he's on life support," Richman said.

EMBED More News Videos

Rapper DMX is on life support in a New York hospital and in grave condition, according to his family.



Richman did not say if the rapper suffered an overdose, as has been reported by a number of outlets.

"I've spoken to the family and the family and I are quite close with each other. I am concerned about his well-being and mindful of his significance. I have known Earl for over 25 years and I believe that his music is quite poignant, very important. He's truly a poet of our time," Richman said.

Richman said Simmons had been in the midst of making a movie.

Well wishes came pouring in on social media Saturday from many celebrities.

Hip hop producer Eric B and fellow rapper Missy Elliott asked their followers to pray for DMX.













Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwhite plainswestchester countynew yorkrapperdmxhospitalmusicmusic newsheart attack
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
University of Houston loses to Baylor in Final Four
3 injured in Second Ward shooting when bullet rips through bar wall
Missing fisherman's boat found going in circles in Trinity Bay
UH coach partnership with Houston billionaire helps bring exposure
Who is Carlo Acutis, the so-called 'patron saint of the internet'?
Overall pleasant Sunday with mild to warm temps and a few showers
Plane slams into tree near Pearland airstrip
Show More
Georgia governor vows a fight after MLB yanks All-Star Game
Relive the 1st of 3 UH 'Phi Slama Jama' Final Fours
1 dead, 1 injured in possible drug deal gone wrong, police say
Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday
Amazon acknowledges issue of drivers urinating in empty bottles
More TOP STORIES News