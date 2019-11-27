Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's Galleria assault charges dropped due to 'security risk'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5117886" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tekashi 6ix9ine pleads guilty, admits gang membership

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Assault charges filed in Harris County against New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine have been dismissed.Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is accused of grabbing a fan by the neck during an incident at the mall in January 2018.According to court documents, the confrontation stemmed from the fan pulling out his camera to record Tekashi 6ix9ine. The teen told investigators that the rapper yelled at him to erase the video and bodyguards also "surrounded him in an intimidating way."Since he cooperated with federal officials against other defendants, moving him is a security risk, according to court documents.During the investigation, police interviewed the teen's mother, who corroborated her son's claim that he was choked by Tekashi 6ix9ine.The rapper was charged with assault causing bodily injury.