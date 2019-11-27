Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's Galleria assault charges dropped due to 'security risk'

Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is accused of grabbing a fan by the neck during an incident at the mall in January 2018.
According to court documents, the confrontation stemmed from the fan pulling out his camera to record Tekashi 6ix9ine. The teen told investigators that the rapper yelled at him to erase the video and bodyguards also "surrounded him in an intimidating way."
READ MORE: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested following alleged choking incident at Galleria Mall
Since he cooperated with federal officials against other defendants, moving him is a security risk, according to court documents.
During the investigation, police interviewed the teen's mother, who corroborated her son's claim that he was choked by Tekashi 6ix9ine.
The rapper was charged with assault causing bodily injury.
READ ALSO: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine pleads guilty to 9 felony charges and admits gang membership
The video above is from a previous story.