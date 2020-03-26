Houston rap legend Scarface says he tested positive for coronavirus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Legendary Houston rapper Scarface announced he tested positive for coronavirus.Scarface, whose real name is Brad Jordan, made the announcement on Willie D's YouTube channel. The two were members of the Houston hip-hop group The Geto Boys."This whole three weeks has been an ordeal wheel," said Jordan. "It's the craziest s*** I've ever done and seen in my life. I've been to the point where I felt I was going to die."Jordan said he didn't travel recently. He said he woke up Sunday morning with an itch in his throat. He then called his doctor and was given medicine. Soon after, Jordan was rushed to the emergency room after reaching a fever of 103. He's now in quarantine after his test results came back positive for coroanvirus.Jordan recently ran for Houston City Council but lost in a runoff.This comes one day after Houston rapper Slim Thug revealed to his fans on Instagram that he tested positive for coronavirus.