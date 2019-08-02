R. Kelly to appear in Brooklyn court on sex crime charges

NEW YORK -- R&B singer R. Kelly is due in a New York City court Friday for an arraignment on charges he sexually abused women and girls.
R. Kelly's attorney filed paperwork early Friday with the court complaining that since authorities flew his client from Chicago to New York he hasn't been allowed to see him.
He added that R. Kelly, despite his most famous song, is actually afraid of flying.
The 52-year-old pop star is waking up in a New York City jail cell and will see a judge Friday in Brooklyn. He'll be appearing on five criminal counts including racketeering and several charges involving illegal sexual activity.
The victims are identified only as "Jane Does." According to court papers, they include one he met at one of his concerts and another at a radio station where she was an intern.
The papers allege that Kelly arranged for some of the victims to meet him on the road for illegal sex. He had one victim travel in 2017 to a show on Long Island, where he had unprotected sex with her without telling her "he had contracted an infectious venereal disease" in violation of New York law, they say.
The allegations stemmed from a bombshell documentary on Lifetime earlier this year.
Prosecutors also say he was controlling.
They say he demanded the girls under his watch not leave their hotel room or use the bathroom without his permission. They had to wear baggy clothing in public so they wouldn't attract the attention of other men, and they were required to call him, "daddy."
Defense papers label his accusers "disgruntled groupies." The alleged victims "sought out Robert's attention, even fought each other for it, voluntarily contacted him, came to his shows, pined to be with him," the defense papers say. "Robert would spend his time and even become friends with and care about these groupies and fans who were dying to be with him."
The case in New York is separate from the Chicago child porn case for which he already pleaded not guilty.
Court is expected to get underway around 10:30 a.m.
(Some information from the Associated Press)
