OSCARS

Queen, Adam Lambert rock the Oscars with opening performance

EMBED </>More Videos

Legendary band Queen and singer Adam Lambert rocked the Oscars stage during their opening performance on Sunday.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
Legendary band Queen and singer Adam Lambert rocked the Oscars stage during their opening performance at the Academy Awards on Sunday.

Lambert, along with Queen's lead guitarist Brian May and the band's drummer Roger Taylor, sang the group's classic "We Will Rock You" as the crowd of celebrities stomped and clapped to the beat.

The performance transitioned to the most fitting song of the night so far, "We are the Champions," which drew applause from acting nominees like Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

The introduction was a tribute to best picture nominee "Bohemian Rhapsody," the Freddie Mercury biopic.

Many other stars and nominees sang along to the opening act, which ended in a shimmering wall of sparks falling on the Oscars stage.

The high-energy show closed with a backdrop of the late Freddie Mercury in concert.

Rami Malek was spotted with a huge grin as the rocking performance came to an end. Malek is nominated for best actor for his portrayal of Mercury.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviescelebrityOscarsacademy awards
Related
See who's presenting at the 2018 Oscars
OSCARS
Oscars 2019: Queen opens night with high-energy performance
Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
Hollywood's hot trends, memorable red carpet looks this year
'SNL' queens try out pickup lines on Oscar nominees
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars 2019: Queen opens night with high-energy performance
Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know
'SNL' queens try out pickup lines on Oscar nominees
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 victim identified in deadly cargo jet crash in Chambers Co.
Sheriff: No likely survivors in jetliner crash near Houston
Oscars 2019: Queen opens night with high-energy performance
'SNL' queens try out pickup lines on Oscar nominees
Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know
Glenn Close dons 40-pound gold gown at Oscars
Melissa McCarthy rocks pants, cape at the Oscars
Man charged after 6-year-old cousin shoots baby brother
Show More
Spike Lee's purple tribute to Prince on Oscars red carpet
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown
Katy wrestler Daniel Manibog wins third-straight state title
R. Kelly remains in jail; singer's finances 'a mess,' lawyer says
Regina King tearfully thanks mom in Oscars acceptance speech
More News