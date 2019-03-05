Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy dead at age 61

WWE is saddened to learn that King Kong Bundy has passed away.https://t.co/SNrSunQYeQ — WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2019

GLASSBORO, N.J. -- Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy has died at age 61.Promoter and longtime friend David Herro says Bundy died on Monday. Herro posted on Facebook : "Today we lost a Legend and a man I consider family." The cause of death and other details were not disclosed.Bundy, whose real name was Christopher Pallies, was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The 6-foot-4 (1.93 meters), 458-pound (208-kilogram) wrestler made his World Wrestling Federation debut in 1981.He was best known for facing Hulk Hogan in 1986 in a steel cage match at WrestleMania 2, which Hogan won.Bundy had guest appearances on the sitcom "Married...with Children."He was planning to appear next month at WrestleCon in New York City.