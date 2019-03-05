Arts & Entertainment

Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy dead at age 61

Christopher Alan Pallies, better known by his wrestling name King Kong Bundy, died March 4, 2019, at age 61.

GLASSBORO, N.J. -- Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy has died at age 61.

Promoter and longtime friend David Herro says Bundy died on Monday. Herro posted on Facebook : "Today we lost a Legend and a man I consider family." The cause of death and other details were not disclosed.

Bundy, whose real name was Christopher Pallies, was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The 6-foot-4 (1.93 meters), 458-pound (208-kilogram) wrestler made his World Wrestling Federation debut in 1981.

He was best known for facing Hulk Hogan in 1986 in a steel cage match at WrestleMania 2, which Hogan won.

Bundy had guest appearances on the sitcom "Married...with Children."

He was planning to appear next month at WrestleCon in New York City.

