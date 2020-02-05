Oscars

Printable full Oscars ballot: Here's the 2020 nominations list for your pool

Oscar Sunday is almost here, which means it's time to make your final predictions.

If you're ready to lock in your guesses before the show gets underway, here's our On The Red Carpet Oscars ballot:


Click here to download the ballot as a PDF.

"Parasite" made history and "Joker" edged out "The Irishman," "1917" and "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" in this year's Oscar nominations.

Todd Phillips' R-rated superhero smash "Joker" topped all films with 11 nominations to the 92nd Academy Awards, while Martin Scorsese's elegiac crime epic "The Irishman," Quentin Tarantino's 1960s Los Angeles fairy tale "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" and Sam Mendes' continuous World War I tale "1917" all trailed close behind with 10 nods apiece.

SEE ALSO: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominees

Those four were among the nine films nominated for best picture by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. The others were: Greta Gerwig's Louisa May Alcott adaptation of "Little Women," Noah Baumbach's divorce drama "Marriage Story," Taika Waititi's Nazi Germany romp "Jojo Rabbit," James Mangold's racing drama "Ford v Ferrari" and Bong Joon Ho's class satire "Parasite" - the first Korean film to be nominated.

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET 3:30 CT 1:30 PT on this ABC station.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityoscarsacademy awardsmovieshollywoodmovie news
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
This is what sets Randy Newman apart from other Oscar nominees
At the Oscars, 'The Cave' aims to provide hope to Syria
Laura Dern dishes on Oscar-nominated 'Marriage Story' role
Oscars 2020 full list of nominations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
How close will winter precipitation get to Houston tonight?
Barricaded person may be suspect in shooting of wrecker driver
Third time in 2 months students have brought guns to schools
Get ready for some of the highest ramps Houston has ever seen
Celebrate the ultimate Galentine's Day with bottomless mimosas!
Killen's Barbecue coming soon to the Woodlands
Show More
ROCKETS NO MORE: Green, Capela, Nene traded in major deal
Katz's Deli opening new location in The Heights
It's National Signing Day for Houston-area students
Man wearing 'I have the Coronavirus' sign sprays Lysol on Walmart merchandise
Shop Seabrook fish markets for incredible deals on fresh fish
More TOP STORIES News