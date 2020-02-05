Printable full Oscars ballot: Here's the 2020 nominations list for your pool

Oscar Sunday is almost here, which means it's time to make your final predictions.If you're ready to lock in your guesses before the show gets underway, here's our On The Red Carpet Oscars ballot:"Parasite" made history and "Joker" edged out "The Irishman," "1917" and "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" in this year's Oscar nominations.Todd Phillips' R-rated superhero smash "Joker" topped all films with 11 nominations to the 92nd Academy Awards, while Martin Scorsese's elegiac crime epic "The Irishman," Quentin Tarantino's 1960s Los Angeles fairy tale "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" and Sam Mendes' continuous World War I tale "1917" all trailed close behind with 10 nods apiece.Those four were among the nine films nominated for best picture by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. The others were: Greta Gerwig's Louisa May Alcott adaptation of "Little Women," Noah Baumbach's divorce drama "Marriage Story," Taika Waititi's Nazi Germany romp "Jojo Rabbit," James Mangold's racing drama "Ford v Ferrari" and Bong Joon Ho's class satire "Parasite" - the first Korean film to be nominated.