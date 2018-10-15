ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kensington Palace announces Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting

EMBED </>More Videos

Prince Harry, Meghan expecting baby in spring. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 15, 2018. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via AP)

LONDON, England --
Kensington Palace says Prince Harry and his wife the Duchess of Sussex are expecting a child in the spring.

The palace says the couple has "appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

The announcement Monday comes as Harry and the former Meghan Markle arrived in Sydney at the start of a 16-day visit to Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand.


The trip officially begins on Tuesday and will see the couple watch the Invictus Games, visit a Sydney zoo and visit the rural Flying Doctor service.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentroyal familyprince harryMeghan Marklebabyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Photo shoot of baby sleep after a 'long day at work' goes viral
Drakes opens up about rap beef with Kanye West and Pusha T
Queen Latifah unable to accept award for personal reasons
Marvel star Ariana Greenblatt talks 'DWTS: Juniors'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Big rig fire closes exit ramp of Katy Fwy and Beltway 8
Sears files for Chapter 11 amid plunging sales
ALCS GAME 2: Cole struggles as Astros fall to Red Sox, 7-5
2 boys presumed drowned just off Galveston
Houston ISD will not bring back former superintendent
Kids' epic freakout captured at 'haunted' car wash in Spring
Skydiver dies after parachute failed to open in California
Father celebrates 're-birthdays' for organ donor son
Show More
It's the Boston staples Astros fans can't get enough of
TEXANS WIN! Jonathan Joseph's pick-6 beats Buffalo Bills
Jadeveon Clowney's hair-tackle talk of Texans win over Bills
Bear cub gets plastic jar stuck on its head
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
More News