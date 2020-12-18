new year's eve

Powerball crowns 2021's 1st millionaire during 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' on ABC

NEW YORK -- 2021 is off to a raging start for one lucky Powerball contestant who became a millionaire live on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" on ABC.

Five finalists were named this week for Powerball's "First Millionaire of the Year" promotion, returning to the show for the second year:

  • Steven Everage from Seymour, Indiana
  • Sara Bosch from Aliquippa, Pennsylvania
  • Laveral King Jr. from Winter Haven, Florida
  • Shawn Cantrell from Lincoln, Nebraska
  • Carlos Mabry from Washington, D.C.


The big winner announced just after midnight was Carlos Mabry. The good news left him practically speechless.

Country artist Jessie James Decker returned this year as the show's Powerball correspondent, checking in with the finalists from their homes around the country throughout the program before revealing the winner.

EMBED More News Videos

Country star Jessie James Decker is returning as the Powerball correspondent on "New Year's Rockin' Eve." She gives On The Red Carpet the inside scoop on what this year's festivities will look like and teases the new music she'll release in 2021.



Even those who didn't win the $1 million grand prize aren't going home empty-handed -- the finalists each won a $12,500 cash prize in addition to a 70-inch LED TV, a karaoke system, a $500 gift Party City certificate and other prizes.

The finalists were randomly selected in a second-chance drawing from participating Powerball jurisdictions. The winner joins Blaine Marston from Passadumkeag, Maine, who was Powerball's first millionaire of 2020.

This year's "New Year's Rockin' Eve" show was hosted by Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale, Billy Porter and Ciara. Jennifer Lopez was announced as the headlining performer. Click here to see who else is performing.
