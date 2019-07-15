Post Malone headlining fall show at Toyota Center

The venue announced Malone is set to perform at the 18,300-seat arena on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m. More details can be found at the Toyota Center website.
The show is part of Malone's "Runaway Tour." Swae Lee, who is one-half of rap group Rae Sremmurd, and rising rapper Tyla Yaweh were tapped as supporting acts.
Malone, who was born Austin Post, released his sophomore album "Beerbongs & Bentleys," which garnered the first four Grammy nominations of his career.
He's also known for other hits including "White Iverson" and "Sunflower," which features tour mate Swae Lee.
Malone, 24, was born in upstate New York, but raised in Grapevine, Texas, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
The video above is from a previous story.
SEE ALSO:
Party with Cardi B, Post Malone and DJ Khaled on a cruise this summer
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing after blowing tires during takeoff at Teterboro Airport