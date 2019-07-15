Arts & Entertainment

Post Malone headlining fall show at Toyota Center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Genre bending, Texas-raised rapper Post Malone is bringing his nationwide arena tour to Houston's Toyota Center this fall.

The venue announced Malone is set to perform at the 18,300-seat arena on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m. More details can be found at the Toyota Center website.

The show is part of Malone's "Runaway Tour." Swae Lee, who is one-half of rap group Rae Sremmurd, and rising rapper Tyla Yaweh were tapped as supporting acts.

Malone, who was born Austin Post, released his sophomore album "Beerbongs & Bentleys," which garnered the first four Grammy nominations of his career.

He's also known for other hits including "White Iverson" and "Sunflower," which features tour mate Swae Lee.

Malone, 24, was born in upstate New York, but raised in Grapevine, Texas, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.



