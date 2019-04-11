Police pay tribute to Star Wars as fan fest lands in Chicago

CPD released a video on YouTube, showing officers joining forces with Jedi knights, Chewbacca and others in order to protect the celebration from Darth Vader. In the video, an officer explains Chicago hot dogs to Chewbacca while stormtroopers take a selfie in front of The Bean.
Star Wars fans from all over the country are in Chicago for the five-day long Star Wars Celebration.
Evan Gamble had just got off the train from Central Ohio, wearing his best Star Wars shirt as he walked into McCormick Place
"This will be my second time going and I'm pretty pumped for this," he said.
Over the next few days, the fan fest will celebrate the iconic film, featuring an interactive show floor, exclusive merchandise, panels and autograph sessions as well as other surprises.
Katy and Kristy Makowicz flew from Norman, Oklahoma for the big event. They said they grew up and were heavily influenced by the film.
"It's something that's always been a part of our childhood and growing up that it's-finally being able to come here to experience it with fans all around the world," Kristy said.
"It's just something we've been looking forward to for years," Katy said. "We've watched it livestreamed for many years and then just to finally be able to come and experience it in person is just super exciting."
Police said with so many visitors, they will have extra security on hand. Fans attending can expect screenings and bag checks before entering as well as police conducting crowd and traffic control.
For more information on the convention, visit starwarscelebration.com.
Disney is the parent company of ABC13.