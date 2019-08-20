Arts & Entertainment

Pokémon pop-up bar coming to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Gotta catch 'em all!

A Pokémon themed pop-up bar is making a stop in Houston in early 2020.

The PokéBar will be in Houston for a limited time only.

The bar will feature several Pokémon to catch, all from different regions. If you collect a Pokémon from each region, you will have a chance to be the ultimate winner.

Tickets to the PokéBar include Instagram-worthy Pokémon themed burgers and a themed drink. There will also be DJs, prizes for best costume and more!

The PokéBar will be in Houston on Jan. 18 and 19. It will then travel to Austin on Jan. 25 and Dallas on Feb. 1 and 2.

Tickets are limited and sold on a first-come-first-serve basis.

You can sign up for pre-sale tickets at thepokebarpopup.com.

