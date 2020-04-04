Coronavirus

Pink's coronavirus diagnosis prompts $1M donation to relief efforts; singer says she's recovered

File Photo: Pink performs at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 1 held at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

PHILADELPHIA -- Singer P!nk revealed Friday night that she has recovered from coronavirus and is donating $1 million to relief efforts.

According to P!nk's Twitter account, she and her son began showing symptoms of COVID-19 about two weeks ago. She tested positive and spent the last couple of weeks sheltering at home.



"In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the front lines everyday, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency fund in Philadelphia," she said in a tweet.

P!nk said the donation would be in her mother's name, as she worked at the hospital for 18 years.



"You are our heroes," she went on to say.

She is also donating an additional $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's COVID-19 Crisis Fund, according to the tweet.

P!nk said she and her son have since tested negative for the virus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityentertainmentcoronavirusu.s. & worlddonations
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Dr. Peter Hotez says the worst is yet to come
Data shows Houston-area residents moving less than others
Houston area couple stuck on cruise ship with COVID-19 patients
Harris Co. halts inmate releases after 1st offenders leave jail
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Showers fizzle overnight, more storms expected Saturday
Face coverings recommended, but Trump says he won't wear one
Hackers use racial slurs in university Zoom class
Houston area couple stuck on cruise ship with COVID-19 patients
Dr. Peter Hotez says the worst is yet to come
Data shows Houston-area residents moving less than others
Hobby Lobby temporarily closes all stores, furloughs workers
Show More
Tips on how to actually stop touching your face
Over 19,000 hospital beds available to treat COVID-19 patients in Texas
Free Disney downloads for parents and teachers
ABC13 Evening News for April 3, 2020
RodeoHouston extends deadline to get refund for rodeo tickets
More TOP STORIES News