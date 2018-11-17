ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Hasbro unveiles Millennial Monopoly: Avocado toast not included

"Forget real estate. You can't afford it anyway."

Monopoly has gone millennial.

Instead of buying properties like Atlantic Avenue, Park Place, or Boardwalk, players purchase "experiences."

Even the board game's box reads, "Forget real estate. You can't afford it anyway."

Up for grabs are festival tickets, meditation retreats, and crashing on friends' couches.
The maker of the iconic board game, Hasbro, says it's a light-hearted way to poke fun at the oft-teased generation.

But some so-called Millennials, those essentially born between the mid 1980's and the year 2000, don't find it funny.

They're criticizing it on social media, because where else would they do it. One critic even asked if participants were supposed to play by themselves in their parents' basements.

