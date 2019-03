Phil Collins adds Houston to 'Phil Collins Still Not Dead Yet, Live!' tour

HOUSTON, Texas -- Phil Collins is back - and he's still not dead yet, folks.Stay with us: The pop icon is going on tour again, and his tour is actually titled " Phil Collins Still Not Dead Yet, Live! " You could say this tour is an extension of his "Not Dead Yet, Live!" world tour (named after his 2016 autobiography), which began in 2017 and hit a lot of North American cities last October.Collins will once again return to these parts this fall, starting in Dallas' American Airlines Center on Monday, Sept. 23, and ending at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 19. Houston will be the second stop on the tour, with Collins performing at the Toyota Center on Tuesday, Sept. 24.