Phil Collins adds Houston to 'Phil Collins Still Not Dead Yet, Live!' tour

HOUSTON, Texas -- Phil Collins is back - and he's still not dead yet, folks.
Stay with us: The pop icon is going on tour again, and his tour is actually titled "Phil Collins Still Not Dead Yet, Live!" You could say this tour is an extension of his "Not Dead Yet, Live!" world tour (named after his 2016 autobiography), which began in 2017 and hit a lot of North American cities last October.
Collins will once again return to these parts this fall, starting in Dallas' American Airlines Center on Monday, Sept. 23, and ending at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 19. Houston will be the second stop on the tour, with Collins performing at the Toyota Center on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
