ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Thousands sign petition asking Maroon 5 to drop out of Super Bowl in support of Colin Kaepernick

EMBED </>More Videos

Fans are calling for Maroon 5 to pull out of the Super Bowl halftime show.

More than 47,000 people have signed a change.org petition asking Maroon 5 to back out of the Super Bowl halftime show in support of Colin Kaepernick.

They argue that the former 49ers quarterback risked his career by taking a knee during the national anthem in a move to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

The petition's goal is 50,000 signatures. It says "the band has a chance to stand on the right side of history. If they don't, they will be remembered for choosing to side with the NFL over its players."

Despite the reports that Maroon 5 will take the stage, the band itself has not confirmed they're the next halftime performers.

However, if Maroon 5 were to drop out, they wouldn't be the only big names to side with Kaepernick and turn down the Super Bowl.

Singer Rihanna reportedly said she wouldn't perform because she doesn't agree with the NFL's stance over Kaepernick.

The NFL asked Maroon 5 when Rihanna turned down the league.

Comedian Amy Schumer is also skipping the biggest football game of the year.

She's standing with Kaepernick, saying that she will not do any Super Bowl commercials this time around.

SEE ALSO: Nike releases new commercial narrated by Colin Kaepernick

EMBED More News Videos

FULL VIDEO: Nike unveils commercial narrated by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentSuper Bowlcolin kaepernicknflcelebrity
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Kylie Jenner releases new holiday lip collection
WISH YOU WERE HERE: Inside look at Travis Scott's Astroworld
ASTROWORLD DAY: Mayor Turner honors Rapper Travis Scott
Singer Justin Bieber confirms marriage to Hailey Baldwin
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Bodies of nearly 100 slaves to stay at FBISD construction site
Dashcam video released of deadly deputy-involved shooting
Attorney: Woman in GoFundMe case says she was used and set up
Chris Watts to be sentenced for killing his family
Secret Santa pays off layaway items at Walmart
Teen arrested and charged in murder of beloved store clerk
Selena 'Feliz Navidad' sweater back in stock
Body of teacher killed in Mexico reportedly recovered
Show More
Best and worst times to hit Houston roads this Thanksgiving
New peanut-allergy drug offers hope to save lives
Man sues airline after sitting next to obese passenger
Couple killed in fiery crash on the way to their wedding
'Peas' or 'Carrots' will be the National Thanksgiving Turkey
More News