ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Performing and visual arts events worth seeking out in Houston this week

Photo: The Art Cellar of Houston/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up four artsy events around Houston this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from an open mic night to glass pipe making.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

WLW Open Mic





Stop by Wonderlikewander on Friday for a unique Open Mic experience. By day, this boutique sells modern and vintage clothing for men and women. But once a month at night, poets, singers, musicians, dancers and other artists from around Houston converge to share their talents. Admission is free.

When: Friday, Feb. 22, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Wonderlikewander, 2007 Commerce St.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Beijing Dance Theater: "Hamlet"




Come out to the ballet on Friday night, as the Beijing Dance Theater company brings its unique interpretation of Shakespeare's "Hamlet" to the stage.

When: Friday, Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana St.
Price: $24-$44.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Energy Corridor: Watercolor Basics Art Class





Learn a new skill on Friday at this watercolor basics and watercolor wax resists class at The Art Cellar of Houston. At this workshop, you'll pick up beginner watercolor brush techniques and see how wax can be used to reveal invisible images. This event is also BYOB.

When: Friday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m.
Where: The Art Cellar of Houston, 1460 Eldridge Parkway, Suite 120
Price: $36

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 47% Off Glass Blowing Class at Juggernaut Glass





Come alone (41 percent off) or being a friend (47 percent off) for this glass pipe making class at Juggernaut Glass. All materials will be provided and you get to go home with the piece of art you created.

Where: 214 E. 27th St., Sunset Heights
Price: $89 (41 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to get this deal
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineHouston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars Countdown: Sandy Kenyon's picks
Community and culture events worth seeking out in Houston this week
What it takes to make an Oscar-nominated movie
50 Cent responds to alleged threat from NYPD commander
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man accused of flashing woman and her 16-year-old daughter
2 men shot and killed inside home in south Houston
HPD to end no-knock warrants after deadly raid: Police chief
Cypress coffee shop making big difference in Rwanda
Manny Machado agrees to richest free agency deal in US sports
Woman recalls 'no-knock' raid led by HPD officer under fire
Elderly man sends thank you letter to VCR eBay seller
Boy raises nearly $5,000 from hot chocolate for border wall
Show More
'Culinary Oscars' will reveal finalists at Houston event
Brothers told police Smollett was upset threatening letter didn't get enough attention, staged attack
Houston BBQ company surprises Shepherd with new smoker
'It's been pretty hard:' 10-year-old describes extreme reaction to red dye
Family warning others after small dog snatched by large bird
More News