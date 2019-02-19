Performing and visual arts events worth seeking out in Houston this week

WLW Open Mic

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?We've rounded up four artsy events around Houston this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from an open mic night to glass pipe making.---Stop by Wonderlikewander on Friday for a unique Open Mic experience. By day, this boutique sells modern and vintage clothing for men and women. But once a month at night, poets, singers, musicians, dancers and other artists from around Houston converge to share their talents. Admission is free.Friday, Feb. 22, 7-10 p.m.Wonderlikewander, 2007 Commerce St.FreeCome out to the ballet on Friday night, as the Beijing Dance Theater company brings its unique interpretation of Shakespeare's "Hamlet" to the stage.Friday, Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m.Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana St.$24-$44.50Learn a new skill on Friday at this watercolor basics and watercolor wax resists class at The Art Cellar of Houston. At this workshop, you'll pick up beginner watercolor brush techniques and see how wax can be used to reveal invisible images. This event is also BYOB.Friday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m.The Art Cellar of Houston, 1460 Eldridge Parkway, Suite 120$36Come alone (41 percent off) or being a friend (47 percent off) for this glass pipe making class at Juggernaut Glass. All materials will be provided and you get to go home with the piece of art you created.214 E. 27th St., Sunset Heights$89 (41 percent discount off regular price)