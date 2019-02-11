Performing and visual arts events worth seeking out in Houston this week

We've rounded up four artsy events around Houston this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a professional wrestling buffet to a free opera concert.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Doomsday Wrestling presents "The All U Can Beat Buffet!"
First, watch guys soar from the top ropes and body slam opponents as Doomsday Wrestling presents "The All U Can Beat Buffet!" on Saturday at Sigma Brewing Company. The main event will feature 15 wrestlers in the ring at the same time to battle for a chance to be crowned the Doomsday Wrestling champion. Expect to see wrestlers Macho Muchacho, The Chest Hair Assassin, Sister Blister and more.
When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 7-11 p.m.
Where: Sigma Brewing Company, 3118 Harrisburg Blvd.
Price: $16 (general admission); $21 (2nd row)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Frida + Flowers: Galentine's Craft & Movie Party
Next, catch a screening of the movie "Frida" on Tuesday at the Brasil. In addition to viewing the movie, the free event will include a free cocktail, do-it-yourself crafts, shopping and craft kits to make during the film. Frida is a, "biography of artist Frida Kahlo, who channeled the pain of a crippling injury and her tempestuous marriage into her work," according to IMDB.com, and stars Salma Hayek and Geoffrey Rush.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 12, 5 p.m.
Where: Brasil, 2604 Dunlavy St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to RSVP
A Complimentary Opera Concert featuring artists of the Houston Grand Opera Studio
Then, don't miss a free opera concert from up-and-coming artists from Houston Grand Opera Studio on Saturday at the Czech Center Museum. Each performance will highlight a series of renditions by renowned composers.
When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m.
Where: Czech Center Museum, 4920 San Jacinto
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to RSVP
38% Off a Visit to the Houston Museum of Natural Science
Take a walk back in time to when dinosaurs walked the earth, explore human history or gaze at the stars in the planetarium with a discounted ticket, through Groupon, to the Houston Museum of Natural Science. The museum also has exhibits such as the Butterfly Center and Hall of Ancient Egypt. For more information, click here to visit the museum website.
Where: 5555 Hermann Park Drive, South Central Houston
Price: $31 (38 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
Up to 39% Off Painting Party at Simply Scents Candle Co
Finally, save up to 39 percent off Simply Scents Wine Down Candle class, also through Groupon. The 90-minute class, which is BYOB, allows guests to paint and decorate wine glasses, and then hand-pouring the Simply Scents fragrance of the month candle wax inside to create their very own candle. Click here to learn more about the company.
Where: 5217 Almeda Road, South Central Houston
Price: $20 (33 percent discount off regular price). Other deals are available.
Click here for more details, and to get this deal