emmys

Patricia Arquette calls for support for trans community in heartfelt Emmys speech

LOS ANGELES -- Patricia Arquette is having a "wonderful time" in her acting career, but the Emmy winner is still personally struggling with the death of her transgender sister.

Arquette said backstage Sunday night that she has been grieving heavily since Alexis Arquette was killed at the age of 47 in 2016. She made a tearful tribute to Alexis during her acceptance speech after she won best supporting actress in a limited series for her role in the Hulu series "The Act."

During her speech, the 51-year-old actress urged an end to the persecution of trans people: "In my heart, I'm so sad...I'm in mourning every day of my life, Alexis, and I will be the rest of my life for you until we change the world so that trans people are not persecuted."

Arquette said backstage that the continuous jokes about trans people are "unacceptable." She also urged for more employment for trans people, who she says are in "deep poverty."

"They're human beings," she said onstage during her acceptance speech. "Let's give them jobs."

Alexis Arquette died from a heart attack and battled HIV for 29 years, according to her death certificate. She was 47.

Click here to see more 2019 Emmy winners.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Walt Disney Company is the majority owner of Hulu and the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentemmysaward showshollywoodtelevisionlgbt
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EMMYS
Who won Emmy Awards: List of winners
'Believe her': Michelle Williams urges respect for women in Emmys speech
Billy Porter breaks ground with acting Emmy win
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 'Fleabag' reap Emmy honors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston firefighter falls victim to thieves during Imelda
President Donald Trump arrives in Houston for 'Howdy, Modi' event
Springer 3 HRs, Verlander 20th win, Astros clinch AL West
Momma Watt shows supports for sons with Texans, Chargers t-shirt
Houston-area school closings and delays
Traffic nightmare continues on I-10 bridge over San Jacinto River
SHE SAID YES: Astros fans get engaged in front of team mural
Show More
Texans and Astros show out on exciting Sunday afternoon
Fan in JJ Watt jersey rushes field during Texans-Chargers game
World leaders meet on Houston stage
Disney Plus preorder starts with 7-day free trial
Celebrate the Texans win with these freebies and deals
More TOP STORIES News