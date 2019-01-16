Paris Jackson, the daughter of the late singer Michael Jackson, is opening up about seeking treatment for her physical and emotional health.
The 20-year-old checked herself into a treatment facility, saying she needs to take time to reboot and re-align.
Last year was a bittersweet one for Jackson.
While she made her acting debut in the dark comedy film "Gringo" starring Charlize Theron, Jackson also lost her grandfather Joe Jackson.
