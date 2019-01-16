ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Paris Jackson seeking treatment for physical and emotional health concerns

The daughter of the late singer Michael Jackson is opening up about her health after a tumultuous 2018.

Paris Jackson, the daughter of the late singer Michael Jackson, is opening up about seeking treatment for her physical and emotional health.

The 20-year-old checked herself into a treatment facility, saying she needs to take time to reboot and re-align.

RELATED: Joe Jackson dies after battle with pancreatic cancer

Last year was a bittersweet one for Jackson.

While she made her acting debut in the dark comedy film "Gringo" starring Charlize Theron, Jackson also lost her grandfather Joe Jackson.

