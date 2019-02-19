OSCARS

Oscars 2019 predictions: Sandy Kenyon's picks for Best Picture, Best Actress and more

Entertainment Reporter Sandy Kenyon has covered more Oscars than there are Oscar categories -- so you may want to consider his Academy Award predictions.

By and Alex Meier and Emily Sowa
NEW YORK --
With 32 years of experience covering the Oscars, Entertainment Reporter Sandy Kenyon knows a thing or two about the interworkings of award shows.

This year, he's predicting an award ceremony with high ratings, despite its lack of a host -- just as long as Snow White and Rob Lowe refrain from singing another duet.

For the Best Actress category, "it's time" for one nominee to take home the gold, but for best actor, it's a toss-up between two biopic stars.

Who will win Best Picture this year? Sandy's rooting for Blank Panther, but he thinks another movie is better positioned for a win.

If you're joining an Oscars pool -- or you want to mark a few nominees off your watch list before the big night -- listen to what Sandy has to say.
RELATED: Everything to know about Oscars 2019

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
