Oscars 2019: Decision to announce cinematography, other categories during commercials met with backlash

(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP|Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
Oscars showrunners are doing everything they can to cut down the ceremony's massive run-time this year, but not everyone is happy with the film academy's decision to present four Academy Awards during commercial breaks in the broadcast.

This year, the Oscars for cinematography, film editing, makeup and hairstyling and live-action short will be presented off-air, an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences spokesperson said Monday.

The reaction from some of the Oscars' most famous alums has been swift.

Guillermo del Toro, who won Best Director last year, blasted the decision, saying "Cinematography and editing are at the very heart of our craft. They are cinema itself."

RELATED: Everything to know about Oscars 2019

Best Actor winner Russell Crowe wrote a scathing tweet, calling it "such a fundamentally stupid decision."

And Alfonso Cuaron, the mastermind behind one of this year's most-nominated films, "Roma," added, "No one single film has ever existed without cinematography and without editing."

Academy President John Bailey says the change was made to help keep the broadcast to three hours, but in an email to Academy members, he promised the winning speeches will be shown later in the broadcast.

"We are committed to presenting a show which we all will be proud of," Bailey said.
In future years, four to six rotating categories could be cut from the broadcast.

The move has been generally disliked by both nominees and many film fans on social media, some of whom have been tweeting with the hashtag #PresentAll24 for weeks.

"This decision has nothing to do with any decision about cinema," Cuaron said earlier this month at the Directors Guild Awards. "It's a broadcast thing decision. It's about the show, the entertainment. But it should not be part of the discussion of what Academy Awards are about. The Academy Awards should be about celebrating the artists in the different categories."

Curaon is the only nominee in a cut category who is up for other awards, including Best Director and Best Picture. Those will be presented during the broadcast.

Last week at the Nominees Luncheon, "Bohemian Rhapsody" editor John Ottman called the change insulting. His ended up being in one of the cut categories as well.

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awards
