Oscars 2020: Nominations to be announced

After months of speculation and a flurry of award shows, the 92nd Academy Awards nominations will be announced this Monday, Jan. 13.
Following the Golden Globe Awards, Producers Guild Awards and other historic Academy Award bellwethers, five movies appear to lead the Oscar pack: "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood," "1917," "The Irishman," "Parasite" and "Jojo Rabbit."
The biggest night in Hollywood will go hostless for the second year in a row and will focus on big musical numbers, comedy and star power, according to ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.
