ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oscars 2019: How much will be spent for the Academy Awards?

EMBED </>More Videos

The Academy Awards are just around the corner. Nominees were announced last week and there could be some history-making wins.

LOS ANGELES --
The 91st Academy Awards are fast approaching and while you are catching up on the nominated flicks, get ready for Hollywood's biggest night with a little Oscars trivia.

It is well-known that the Oscars represent the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, but the amount of money spent on the event might surprise you.

Here are some of the pricey numbers according to Wallethub.com:

-The total cost of the Oscars ceremony is $44 million.

-The estimated value of each 24-karat gold-plated Oscar statuette is $400.

-The cost of the 16,500-square foot Oscars red carpet is $24,700.

-The total cost of an A-list actress' Oscars ensemble costs $10 million.

-The most expensive attire in the ceremony's history was Cate Blanchett's 2014 ensemble which cost $18.1 million.

-The price for a couple to attend the Vanity Fair Oscars Party is $103,220.

-The value of the Oscars goodie bags is more than $150,000.

-The most expensive goodie bag item in 2018 was a $40,000 luxury trip to Tanzania.

-The average increase in box office sales for a Best Picture winner is $15 million.

-A Best Actor/Actress winner will receive a 20 percent boost in pay on their next film.

-The cost of a 30-second ad during the Oscars costs about $2.6 million which is 50 percent less than the Super Bowl.

RELATED: Everything to know about Oscars 2019

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsmoneyfashion
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Minute Maid Park to host WWE's Royal Rumble event in 2020
Audience favorites in Best Picture race, but art films lead
4 Oscar veterans, 1 newcomer vie for Best Actor
From Lady Gaga to Glenn Close: The race for Best Actress
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
2 dead in possible murder-suicide at Sugar Land home
Parents arrested after toddler's body found in acid
Sailor in iconic V-J Day Times Square kiss photo dies at 95
Houston ranked among the worst cities for football fans
2 HPD officers hospitalized after crashing during chase
Pope and other church leaders meet to discuss sex abuse
Concerns grow over no-knock warrant that led to deadly HPD raid
STORM THREAT: Widespread showers and cold temps on the way
Show More
Selena-themed cups returning to Stripes stores this weekend
Timeline of key moments after alleged attack on Jussie Smollett in Chicago
Police seek to re-interview Jussie Smollett
Houston Weather: Cool start to Monday with rain chances increasing Monday night
Softball coach allegedly attacks a 60-year-old grandmother
More News